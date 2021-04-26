Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,999 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.60% of Henry Schein worth $59,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Henry Schein by 43.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 347,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 105,594 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $74.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $74.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.