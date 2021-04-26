Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Workday worth $53,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 12.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 87.6% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,448,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $254.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of -136.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.50 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.54.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.