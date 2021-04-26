Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 90,600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.53% of Lear worth $58,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Lear by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $187.56 on Monday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $86.90 and a 12-month high of $196.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

