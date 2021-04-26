Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 12,673 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,673 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.13% of Sysco worth $53,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sysco by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 41,835.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $82.64 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,180.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

