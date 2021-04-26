Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 15,000 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.64% of Service Co. International worth $55,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. On average, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

