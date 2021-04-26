Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 15,423 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,168,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,423 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Fastenal worth $58,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $52.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Dolan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $118,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $261,415. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.