Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 17,800 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Yum! Brands worth $56,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Yum! Brands by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.44.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YUM opened at $117.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $118.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average of $105.49.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

