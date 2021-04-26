Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 3,100 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $52,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $640.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $414.26 and a 1-year high of $689.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $584.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The company had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

