Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 57,669 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,669 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.57% of WEX worth $52,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in WEX by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WEX opened at $227.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.94. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.68 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 17,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $3,762,496.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

