Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 9,789 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $60,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 46.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Shares of LIN opened at $291.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $292.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.48 and its 200-day moving average is $256.52.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

