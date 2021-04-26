Ardevora Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 247,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $55,272,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of SEA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,848,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

NYSE:SE opened at $258.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.