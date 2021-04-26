Ardevora Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,300 shares during the period. Dropbox makes up 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.57% of Dropbox worth $62,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $26.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 138.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $46,486.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,818 shares of company stock worth $1,071,995. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

