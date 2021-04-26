Ardevora Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.41% of Fair Isaac worth $58,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 21,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $542.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $296.68 and a fifty-two week high of $546.90.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

