Argon Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and $1.94 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00061208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00280661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.83 or 0.01005759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.88 or 0.00734845 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00025566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,845.40 or 0.99948607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

