Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARKAY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Redburn Partners downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Arkema stock opened at $125.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. Arkema has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $127.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.83.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

