ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Hits $1.17 on Exchanges

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $24.04 million and $4.15 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00062703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00284019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $536.03 or 0.00995310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.52 or 0.00732548 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00025690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,820.04 or 0.99933580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

