Arqma Price Tops $0.0465 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. Arqma has a total market cap of $420,090.70 and $32,497.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 144.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,338.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.09 or 0.04672199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.17 or 0.00463406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $846.63 or 0.01587268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.55 or 0.00756585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.62 or 0.00496112 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00061168 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.20 or 0.00420328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004284 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,073,256 coins and its circulating supply is 9,028,712 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.