Arqma Trading Up 83.1% This Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 83.1% higher against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $313,610.70 and approximately $33,040.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,755.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.63 or 0.04674210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.83 or 0.00453594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $830.64 or 0.01545234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.86 or 0.00706642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.56 or 0.00479132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00059449 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.33 or 0.00413600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,065,561 coins and its circulating supply is 9,021,017 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

