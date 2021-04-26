Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 970 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,733 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $1,422,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.90 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.