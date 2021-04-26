Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 1,007 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $610.61 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $280.60 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $546.91 and its 200-day moving average is $542.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.03 billion, a PE ratio of 99.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

