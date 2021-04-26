Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 425 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $505.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.49 and its 200 day moving average is $521.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

