Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $339.42 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $209.50 and a 1-year high of $342.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

