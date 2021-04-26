Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after buying an additional 722,734 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after buying an additional 224,647 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,838,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 819,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after buying an additional 115,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.41.

CLX stock opened at $188.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.74. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

