Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC owned 45.20% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $896,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $754,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $413,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of QQQM opened at $139.50 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.69 and a fifty-two week high of $140.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.