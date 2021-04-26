Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC owned 45.20% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $896,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $754,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $413,000.

Shares of QQQM opened at $139.50 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.69 and a fifty-two week high of $140.64.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.