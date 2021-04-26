Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for 1.0% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $280.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.14, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.68. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.76 and a 1-year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,353.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $2,836,392. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

