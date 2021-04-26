Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $233.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $151.30 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,242 shares of company stock worth $38,645,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

