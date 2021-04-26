Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.4% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $373.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.