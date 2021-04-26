Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.60

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.60 and last traded at C$10.83, with a volume of 144251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AX.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 432.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.41.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

