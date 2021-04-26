ASM International’s (ASMIY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASMIY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ASM International stock traded up $13.75 on Monday, hitting $318.00. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 738. ASM International has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $323.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.23 and a 200-day moving average of $229.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.40.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASM International stock. EQIS Capital Management increased its position in shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. EQIS Capital Management’s holdings in ASM International were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

