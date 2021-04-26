ASML’s (ASML) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASML. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $670.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.89. The stock has a market cap of $281.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 52 week low of $275.96 and a 52 week high of $671.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

