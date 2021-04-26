ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,011.93 ($78.55).

ASC has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 5,314 ($69.43) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 30.33. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 2,057.83 ($26.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,496.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,017.76.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

