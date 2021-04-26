Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.57

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 2229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

