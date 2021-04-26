Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $150.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $91.15 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $670,791 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

