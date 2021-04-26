ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Trading Up 3.4%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $30.41. 2,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 2,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

