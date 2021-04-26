ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.27

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 69736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nordea Equity Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.79.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

