Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,361 ($30.85).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

ABF opened at GBX 2,319 ($30.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,415.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,196.10. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,613.50 ($21.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

