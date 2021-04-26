AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stake Boosted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,581,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN opened at $52.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.