Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

ATRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,262.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $301,138. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

ATRA stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). Equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

