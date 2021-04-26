Atheios Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Atheios has a total market cap of $64,294.35 and $163.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,935.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.83 or 0.04679392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.16 or 0.00465677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $860.49 or 0.01595422 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.93 or 0.00745213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.36 or 0.00497568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00062035 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00423221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004263 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,233,264 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,574 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

