Atheios Reaches Market Capitalization of $85,085.47 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 43.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Atheios has a total market cap of $85,085.47 and $110.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atheios has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,409.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,491.46 or 0.04664836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.44 or 0.00457678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $832.30 or 0.01558335 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.13 or 0.00713596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.48 or 0.00480210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00059698 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.75 or 0.00417069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004282 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,221,258 coins and its circulating supply is 39,769,330 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

