Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATNX. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Laidlaw dropped their price objective on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Athenex in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 349,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Athenex in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Athenex in the 1st quarter worth $1,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNX opened at $4.03 on Monday. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $376.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

