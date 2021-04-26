Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ATNX. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Laidlaw dropped their price objective on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.
In related news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of ATNX opened at $4.03 on Monday. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $376.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87.
Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
About Athenex
Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.
See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.