Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.02

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 3106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

