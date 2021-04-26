Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $26.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. G.Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

NASDAQ ACBI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,765. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $547.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,316,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Russell Frank Co acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,575,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

