Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. G.Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:ACBI traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.26. 876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.07 million, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

