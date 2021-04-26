Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.22, but opened at $27.66. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 486 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist increased their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. G.Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $566.47 million, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

