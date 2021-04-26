Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gabelli

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, G.Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $26.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $533.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $27.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 53,137 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

