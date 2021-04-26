Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.27). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $244.53 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%.

AY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AY opened at $39.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

