Atlas (ATCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Atlas to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, analysts expect Atlas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

