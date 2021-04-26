Atlas Protocol Trading Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and $2.63 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.31 or 0.00285961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $535.70 or 0.00992724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.65 or 0.00727633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,897.31 or 0.99879736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

