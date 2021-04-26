Atlassian (TEAM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Atlassian stock traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.50. 761,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,600. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $146.06 and a 52 week high of $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of -130.66, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.63 and its 200-day moving average is $224.04.

Get Atlassian Co Plc alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Co Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian Co Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.