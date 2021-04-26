Atlassian (TEAM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) in the last few weeks:
- 4/20/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Atlassian stock traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.50. 761,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,600. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $146.06 and a 52 week high of $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of -130.66, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.63 and its 200-day moving average is $224.04.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.
